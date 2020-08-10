How sweep it is

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rookie right-hander Brady Singer fought his way through five innings, including taking a ball hit with an exit velocity of 100 mph off his throwing hand, to earn his first major-league win Sunday afternoon.
The Royals scored early and relied on their stingy bullpen for four innings as they completed a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 4-2 victory at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals (7-10), who extended their win streak to four games after losing six in a row, hadn’t taken a series from the Twins since September 2018 and hadn’t swept a series against any team since April 2019.
