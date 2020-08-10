Menu Search Log in

How sweep it is

Strong pitching propelled Kansas City to a surprising sweep of the division-leading Minnesota Twins Sunday. Prized rookie Brady Singer picked up his first career victory.

Nicky Lopez (1) of the Kansas City Royals is tagged out by Luis Arraez (2) of the Minnesota Twins as he tries to steal second in the eighth inning on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Photo by Ed Zurga / Getty Images / TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rookie right-hander Brady Singer fought his way through five innings, including taking a ball hit with an exit velocity of 100 mph off his throwing hand, to earn his first major-league win Sunday afternoon.

The Royals scored early and relied on their stingy bullpen for four innings as they completed a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins with a 4-2 victory at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals (7-10), who extended their win streak to four games after losing six in a row, hadn’t taken a series from the Twins since September 2018 and hadn’t swept a series against any team since April 2019.

