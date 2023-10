HUMBOLDT — Humboldt steamrolled Tri-Valley league opponent Cherryvale at home Friday, 66-0.

The Cubs (6-1) used a combination of three passing touchdowns, six rushing touchdowns and an interception to secure the win. Sam Hull and Cole Mathes each scored a team-high three touchdowns.

Blake Ellis rushed for a 42-yard touchdown for the 24-0 lead in the second quarter.