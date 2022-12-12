 | Tue, Dec 13, 2022
Humboldt Cubs improve to 4-0

The Humboldt High boys basketball team has began the season 4-0 after knocking off Erie on Friday, 50-40. The Cubs were led by their hot shooting and strong rebounding.

December 12, 2022 - 3:25 PM

Humboldt's Colden Cook (11) muscles up for a layup against Uniontown last Tuesday, December 6. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High boys got behind their front court scoring and a hard defensive effort to beat Erie on Friday night, 50-40. 

The Cubs (4-0) began the matchup with momentum on their side and outscored the Red Devils in the first quarter, 16-5. Colden Cook led the first quarter attack as he swished a three-pointer, put up a layup and made a couple of free throws for seven early points. 

“We shot the ball well, probably around 50%,” said Humboldt head coach David Taylor. “That was key. We got off to a really good start, got out in transition, got some easy buckets and set the tone.”

