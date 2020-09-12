Humboldt edges Fredonia

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Cubs improved to 2-0 on the young season Friday.
But unlike their season-opening trouncing of Bluestem, the Cubs had to sweat out a 30-26 over visiting Fredonia in Humboldt’s home-opener.
The Cubs will hope to keep up their winning ways on the road next Friday at Neodesha.
Elsewhere, Yates Center High picked up its first win of the season, crushing Altoona-Midway, 56-8. The Wildcats (1-1) will host St. Paul next week.
Southern Coffey County dropped a 52-0 decision to Marais des Cygnes Valley. The Titans host Madison next weekend.
Marmaton Valley and Crest also played Friday in their annual grudge match, but no score was available at press time. The Lancers will host Marais des Cygnes Valley. Marmaton Valley is at home to face Chetopa.