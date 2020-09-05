Friday night roundup

Humboldt High’s Cubs entered Friday’s season-opener with high hopes, but plenty of questions, as they had to replace several starters from back-to-back undefeated regular seasons.
So far, so good.
Humboldt lambasted Bluestem, 58-6, to kick off the 2021 season.
The Cubs will host Fredonia next Friday. The Yellowjackets (0-1) lost to Caney Valley, 32-14.
CREST High’s Lancers made quick work of their hosts from Yates Center, 46-0, ending the game at half-time, via the Kansas eight-man mercy rule.
Jacquez Coleman spearheaded the dominating victory with 114 yards and three touchdowns — on six carries.
Stratton McGhee was next with 80 yards on seven totes.
Holden Barker had six carries for 67 yards and two scores. Caleb Nolan covered 62 yards on his two rushing attempts, with a touchdown.
Barker led the defense with six tackles and two sacks. Nolan also had six tackles.
The Lancers will host Marmaton Valley next Friday. Yates Center travels to Altoona-Midway.
SPEAKING of Marmaton Valley, the Wildcats emerged from a wild and wooly season-opener at Altoona-Midway, winning 62-52.
The feat was all the more impressive, considering the Wildcats suit up only 11 players this season.
SOUTHERN COFFEY County had a rough go of it in its opener, a 62-8 loss at Lebo.
The Titans will travel next week to Marais des Cygnes Valley, a 74-46 loser to Waverly.