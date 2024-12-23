Humboldt grapplers hit mats in Columbus

COLUMBUS — Humboldt High’s wrestlers were at the Columbus Duals Saturday for their final meet of the pre-Christmas schedule.

Officially, Humboldt lost team dual competitions to Gravette (Ark.), Pittsburg, Bentonville (Ark.), Joplin and Coffeyville-Field Kindley, although those team totals are rendered almost meaningless because of the points some teams earn by forfeiture if an opposing school has no wrestler at specific weight classes.

Likewise, several of the competing schools used substitute wrestlers to fill Humboldt’s slots if the Cubs did not have a specific wrestler for that weight class.

For example, Gravette defeated Humboldt, 52-24, even though the Cubs won three of the four contested matches during their dual.

In girls action on Friday, Humboldt competed in duals against Caney Valley, Independence, Nevada (Mo.), Pittsburg and Field Kindley.

The Humboldt wrestlers will return to action Jan. 9 with home duals against Cherryvale and Erie.

The weekend results follow

Boys duals (Saturday)

Gravette def. Humboldt, 52-24

126 pounds — Curt Shannon, Humboldt, def. Bony Pastor-Bonilla, Gravette, fall 3:42

150 — Emmitt Carson, Humboldt, def. Owen Merworth, Gravette, fall 1:09

157 — Denver Pruitt, Gravette, def. Grady Elder, Humboldt, fall 2:39

190 — Cole Mathes, Humboldt, def. Porter Bird, Gravette, fall 5:09

Pittsburg def. Humboldt, 54-27

150 — Emmitt Carson, Humboldt, def. Brian Leyval, Pittsburg, fall 3:14