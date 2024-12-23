 | Mon, Dec 23, 2024
Humboldt grapplers hit mats in Columbus

Humboldt's wrestlers wrapped up their pre-Christmas schedule with matches at Columbus over the weekend. The girls wrestled on Friday; the boys on Saturday.

December 23, 2024 - 12:47 PM

Humboldt High's Curt Shannon, foreground, works free from the grasp of another wrestler at a match earlier this season. Watching from afar is Cub head coach Kent Goodner. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

COLUMBUS — Humboldt High’s wrestlers were at the Columbus Duals Saturday for their final meet of the pre-Christmas schedule.

Officially, Humboldt lost team dual competitions to Gravette (Ark.), Pittsburg, Bentonville (Ark.), Joplin and Coffeyville-Field Kindley, although those team totals are rendered almost meaningless because of the points some teams earn by forfeiture if an opposing school has no wrestler at specific weight classes. 

Likewise, several of the competing schools used substitute wrestlers to fill Humboldt’s slots if the Cubs did not have a specific wrestler for that weight class.

For example, Gravette defeated Humboldt, 52-24, even though the Cubs won three of the four contested matches during their dual.

In girls action on Friday, Humboldt competed in duals against Caney Valley, Independence, Nevada (Mo.), Pittsburg and Field Kindley.

The Humboldt wrestlers will return to action Jan. 9 with home duals against Cherryvale and Erie. 

The weekend results follow

Boys duals (Saturday)

Gravette def. Humboldt, 52-24

126 pounds — Curt Shannon, Humboldt, def. Bony Pastor-Bonilla, Gravette, fall 3:42

150 — Emmitt Carson, Humboldt, def. Owen Merworth, Gravette, fall 1:09

157 — Denver Pruitt, Gravette, def. Grady Elder, Humboldt, fall 2:39

190 — Cole Mathes, Humboldt, def. Porter Bird, Gravette, fall 5:09

Pittsburg def. Humboldt, 54-27

150 — Emmitt Carson, Humboldt, def. Brian Leyval, Pittsburg, fall 3:14

