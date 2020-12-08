Menu Search Log in

Wrestlers off to a flying start

Iola HIgh's Mustangs kicked off their 2020-21 season with a pair of events Friday and Saturday. In so doing, several standouts already have emerged.

December 8, 2020 - 11:03 AM

Iola High's TJ Taylor gets the upper hand in his wrestling match Saturday at the Kan-Okla Classic in Caney. Photo by Jana Taylor / Iola High School

Iola High’s wrestlers kicked off a frenetic, and highly successful, beginning to their 2020-21 season Friday and Saturday.

The Mustang wrestlers were in Burlington Friday for the Wildcat Duels, a series of head-to-head matchups with area schools. On Saturday, wrestlers TJ Taylor, Henrik Sieh, Danny Boeken and Damien Wacker traveled to Caney for the Kan-Okla Classic, where both Taylor and Boeken rolled through their respective weight divisions to take first place.

“I was very pleased with how they wrestled,” head coach Jason Bates said. “Obviously, it’s new for a lot of our younger wrestlers. It’s a big step from middle school to varsity for three or four of them. They surprised me and did better than I thought they would. I’m happy with all of them.”

