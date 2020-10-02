Humboldt Middle School sweeps

CANEY — Humboldt Middle School’s volleyball team swept their way to victory here Thursday.
Lady Cub head coach Darcie Croisant noted her players started slowly, following a long bus ride to Caney, but picked up their play quickly enough to cruise to win in A, B and C team action.
The Lady Cubs A team swept host Caney Valley, 25-21 and 25-13.
