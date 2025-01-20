Humboldt rebounds with rout

CHERRYVALE — The good news following a heartbreaking loss on Thursday for Humboldt High’s Cubs was that they didn’t have long to dwell on Colgan’s 48-46 shocker, a game in which Colgan erased a late nine-point deficit to win at the buzzer.

Less than 24 hours later, the Cubs were on the road at Cherryvale.

And from the looks of things, Humboldt has put its first loss of the season in the rear-view mirror.

The Cubs blitzed the young Cherryvale squad 15-4 in the first quarter, and it got more lopsided from there.

The Cubs put together a 13-2 run in the second quarter and a 22-3 spurt in the third on the way to a 52-12 romp.

“Cherryvale plays a lot of young kids, a lot of freshmen,” Humboldt head coach David Taylor noted. “We did a great job in our half-court defense.”

The nature of the game allowed Taylor to substitute freely throughout, with Blake Ellis leading the attack with 13 points, five steals and five rebounds. Colden Cook was next with nine points and seven boards, while Avery Works scored eight points. Asher Hart and Mason Sterling scored seven apiece. Hart also had four of the team’s 17 steals. Keith Gomez scored five and had three steals. Luke Coronado and Ty Shaughnessy scored two points and one point, respectively.

Works also blocked a pair of shots.

While Friday’s contest wasn’t in doubt, Taylor was just as concerned at seeing how his team would stay focused, and above all else, have fun, even with the sting of disappointment still fresh.

“I was pleased with how we got out and did good things in transition,” he said.

HUMBOLDT’S junior varsity brought home a 38-15 win. Luke Coronado scored a game-high nine, followed by Kolton Hanson and Shaughnessy with eight apiece. Thatcher Mueller with six, Conner Newman four, Jack Works two and Weston Johnson one.

Cherryvale prevailed, 35-11, in the C team matchup. Bryer Grisier scored five points, Corbin Bowers four and Blayden Mcguire two for the Cubs.

HUMBOLDT (8-1) heads to Iola Tuesday to open the War on 54 Tournament. The Cubs will take on St. Paul at 5 p.m. in the IHS gymnasium, followed by a Thursday matchup against either host Iola or Crest. The tournament wraps up Friday.

“I think our fun bucket got drained Thursday, and if you get in a funk, these games can go either way,” Taylor said. “We just need to keep progressing and getting better, and refill that fun bucket.”

Humboldt (15-13-22-2—52)