HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High School volleyball swept Erie and Yates Center Monday in a home meet.

With the wins, the Lady Clubs (20-3; 1-0) claimed their 20th victory of the season.

It was also a special night for Lady Cub junior Kenisyn Hottenstein, who reached a milestone of 1,300 career assists with Humboldt. She was honored after the Erie match with a poster, balloons and a picture with her team.