Humboldt track athletes hit their marks

POMONA — A short-handed Humboldt High track team still managed several lofty finishes Thursday at the West Franklin Invitational.

Both the girls and boys teams took advantage of the improved weather conditions to set several personal records, head coach Eric Carlson said.

“Despite having some kids sick and taking a small squad, we competed well,” Carlson said. “It was not originally scheduled for us, but we didn’t go to the Pitt State meet this year, so we added this one instead. This was the first meet of the year where we had a nice, sunny day with little wind.”