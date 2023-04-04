 | Tue, Apr 04, 2023
Humboldt track impresses at Lyndon Invitational 

The Humboldt High track team had various athletes take top spots in different events at the Lyndon Spring Relays Invitational on Friday. The boys took fifth place while the Lady Cubs took eighth place.

April 4, 2023 - 2:06 PM

Humboldt High’s Maddox Johnson heaves the discus at Iola’s Marv Smith Invitational last season. REGISTER/RICHARD LUKEN

LYNDON — The Humboldt High track and field team competed in their second meet of the season at the Lyndon Spring Relays on Friday. 

The Humboldt boys claimed fifth place as a team with 46 points while the Lady Cubs finished in eighth place overall with 33.5 points. There were seven events where Cubs took top three places including Maddox Johnson taking top three in discus, javelin and shot put. 

On the boys side, Chase County came in first, Osage City finished in second and Lyndon placed third. The girls were headed by West Franklin’s first-place finish, Osage City in second place and Wabaunsee in third place. 

