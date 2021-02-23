Menu Search Log in

Humboldt’s Jay lifts way to another title

Humboldt man Justin Jay, a weightlifting competitor for the past eight years, brought home a title in his division and the overall competition over the weekend in Oklahoma City. Jay hopes to spark an interest in other weightlifters for an upcoming team event.

Sports

February 23, 2021 - 8:38 AM

Justin Jay Courtesy photo

HUMBOLDT — Justin Jay has brought home more honors for his weightlifting prowess.

On Saturday, Jay, 24, won the intermediate division, and the overall title at the 36th annual Nationals Powerlifting Championships in Oklahoma City.

Jay’s top lifts were 353 pounds on the squat, 231 pounds on the bench press and 463 pounds in the deadlift.

