Humboldt’s Jay lifts way to another title

HUMBOLDT — Justin Jay has brought home more honors for his weightlifting prowess.
On Saturday, Jay, 24, won the intermediate division, and the overall title at the 36th annual Nationals Powerlifting Championships in Oklahoma City.
Jay’s top lifts were 353 pounds on the squat, 231 pounds on the bench press and 463 pounds in the deadlift.
