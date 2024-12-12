Humboldt’s Wyrick tapped to coach at Shrine Bowl

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High football coach Logan Wyrick has been tapped to help coach the East Squad in the 2025 Shrine Bowl in June.

The coaching staffs were announced in a press release Thursday by Shrine Bowl organizers.

Wyrick will assist under Sabetha’s Garrett Michael, who was named as the East squad’s head coach. Other assistants are Chanute’s Clete Frazell and Wellsville’s Mike Berg, as well as Josh Koerkenmeier of Blue Valley West, Jared Swafford of Seaman and Roger Holthaus of Centralia.

Wyrick went 10-1 with the Cubs this season in what may have been the most impressive coaching job in his 10 years at the helm at HHS.

Despite yielding a roster of only 24 players — barely enough to run a full 11-on-11 practice — the Cubs were undefeated through the regular season, and collected their third straight regional championship before bowing out to Council Grove in the Class 2A state quarterfinals.

Wyrick’s teams have gone a combined 73-30 over the past 10 seasons.

Wyrick also served as an assistant coach in the 2019 Shrine Bowl.

“Coaching in the Kansas Shrine Bowl is the highest level of recognition you can possibly receive as a Kansas high school football coach,” Wyrick said in a statement. “But even more importantly, I believe that what the Shriners are able to do and provide is one of the most noble and compassionate things imaginable, and I’m truly humbled to have the opportunity to help in this small way.”

The 2025 Shrine Bowl will be June 21 in Dodge City. Proceeds go toward Shriners Hospitals, where children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.