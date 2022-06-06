 | Mon, Jun 06, 2022
If Swiatek keeps improving, look out

Poland's Iga Swiatek cruised to the French Open women's title, cruising past American teenager Coca Gauff Saturday. The scary part for her future opponent? Swiatek is still getting better.

June 6, 2022 - 12:58 PM

Poland's Iga Swiatek kisses the trophy after defeating the United States' Coco Gauff in the French Open final at Roland-Garros, at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris, on Saturday, June 4, 2022. Photo by (Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek’s first Grand Slam title came at the French Open in October 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to shift from its usual May-June spot on the calendar and limited the number of spectators in Court Philippe Chatrier to 1,000.

Look at photos of Swiatek kissing that trophy, and you’ll see a black mask tucked under her chin.

She was just 19 at the time, ranked outside the top 50, in possession of zero tour-level titles before that triumph. And as Swiatek thinks back now to that moment in time, she describes the whole thing this way: “Lucky.”

