If Swiatek keeps improving, look out

PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek’s first Grand Slam title came at the French Open in October 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the tournament to shift from its usual May-June spot on the calendar and limited the number of spectators in Court Philippe Chatrier to 1,000.

Look at photos of Swiatek kissing that trophy, and you’ll see a black mask tucked under her chin.

She was just 19 at the time, ranked outside the top 50, in possession of zero tour-level titles before that triumph. And as Swiatek thinks back now to that moment in time, she describes the whole thing this way: “Lucky.”