Iga Swiatek wins day 1 at Wimbledon; others in action

Iga Swiatek, who owns four major titles but hasn’t been past the fourth round at the All England Club, beat Zhu Lin of China 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 Court at Wimbledon Monday. Swiatek won the final two games after the roof was closed following a rain delay.

July 3, 2023 - 1:59 PM

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates defeating China's Zhu Lin in the first round women's singles match on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek advanced despite a rain delay as Wimbledon got started on Monday with some of the biggest names in tennis in action, including Novak Djokovic, Venus Williams and Coco Gauff.

It is the year’s third major tournament — and Djokovic won the first two: the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. That puts him halfway to the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969. He came close to the feat in 2021, falling just one victory short when he lost in the final of the U.S. Open.

He seeks a fifth consecutive title at the All England Club and eighth overall, which both would tie records for men.

