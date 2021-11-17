IMS splits at Prairie View

LACYGNE — Iola Middle School’s girls basketball teams split a pair of games Monday at Prairie View. The seventh-grade girls lost 19-16. The eighth-grade girls won 22-20. The win is the first of the season for the eighth-grade team.

The seventh-grade team trailed early and was never able to get back on track. Zoie Hesse scored nine points. Lynsie Fehr scored three. Dally Curry and Brooklyn Holloway both scored two.

After weeks of trying and coming close at times, the eighth-grade team finally broke through for a win. India Barney scored nine points. Bethany Miller scored five. Stephanie Fees scored four. Madelyn Ashworth and Lily Lohman both scored two points as the jubilant Mustangs celebrated the first of what they hope to be many more wins.