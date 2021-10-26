A tough night for IMS

Iola Middle School’s girls basketball team took on Wellsville Monday in its home opener. The seventh-grade junior varsity team lost 19-7. The seventh-grade varsity team lost 14-10. The eighth-grade team lost 40-6.

The seventh-grade varsity started slowly but was able to rebound and outscore Wellsville 5-4 in the second half. Zoie Hesse scored eight points. Dally Curry scored three points.

“I thought the seventh-grade played pretty hard,” said IMS head coach Cristy Turner.” They moved the ball well. A few shots just didn’t go in but that will come. We faced pressure for the first time this year and the team handled it well.”