BURLINGTON — Iola Middle School’s volleyball teams dropped a pair of matches Thursday to Burlington.

In eighth-grade A team action, Burlington won all three sets, 25-7, 25-6 and 25-12.

“We lost to a very good serving team,” head coach Terri Carlin said. “We have some quality passers, but their serves were tough and made it difficult for us. The girls continue to work together and encourage each other.”