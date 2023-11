PARSONS — Iola Middle School’s wrestlers were in Parsons Monday for the Kent Frazell Invitational, part of a crammed week for the Mustang grapplers.

Leading the charge for the locals were Kevon Loving, Hunter McDaniel, Lucas Boeken, Spencer Sargent, Addilyn Wacker and Kyndal Bartlett, all of whom won all of their matches.

Iola was at home Tuesday evening (results will be in Thursday’s Register) before traveling to Anderson County for the Pioneer League Meet.