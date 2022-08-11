In a league of her own

LOS ANGELES — Pay close attention during the tryout scene in the first episode of Amazon Prime’s series “A League of Their Own.”

Two women, one wearing a plaid jacket and the other in a red sweater that contrasts with her puffy white hair, are sitting in the stands and applauding while a group of brave women show off their pitching, batting and fielding skills in hopes of winning spots in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

The two spectators are smiling, as if they know something you don’t. They look like people you should recognize but can’t quite place.