In a league of her own

The premiere of the streaming series "A League Of Their Own" — based on the movie stemming from a World War II-era women's baseball league — offers 95-year-old Maybelle Blair a chance to reflect. She's one of the few surviving members of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

August 11, 2022 - 10:57 AM

Former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League player Maybelle Blair attends the Los Angeles premiere of new Prime Video series "A League of Their Own," at Easton Stadium at UCLA on Aug. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. Photo by (Michael Tran/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Pay close attention during the tryout scene in the first episode of Amazon Prime’s series “A League of Their Own.”

Two women, one wearing a plaid jacket and the other in a red sweater that contrasts with her puffy white hair, are sitting in the stands and applauding while a group of brave women show off their pitching, batting and fielding skills in hopes of winning spots in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

The two spectators are smiling, as if they know something you don’t. They look like people you should recognize but can’t quite place.

