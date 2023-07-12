Indians rally too late in playoff loss to Garnett

OTTAWA — A furious comeback attempt from Iola’s A Indians wasn’t enough in a 6-5 loss against Garnett in the American Legion Zone A Tournament Tuesday.

The Indians were blanked at the plate up until the sixth inning when they scored three runs and two more runs in the seventh. Early defensive struggles, including four errors, couldn’t be overlooked in the loss.

“We took too long to get going,” Iola head coach Jason Bauer said. “We’ve just got to start piecing things together earlier. We come back all the time but tonight we just didn’t have enough to finish it off.”