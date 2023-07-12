 | Wed, Jul 12, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Indians rally too late in playoff loss to Garnett

A six run deficit was too much for Iola's A Indians to mount a comeback in the final two innings against Garnett in an American Legion Zone A Tournament showdown Wednesday.

By

Sports

July 12, 2023 - 2:29 PM

Iola’s Kyler Isbell tosses a pitch to home plate in the first inning against Garnett. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

OTTAWA — A furious comeback attempt from Iola’s A Indians wasn’t enough in a 6-5 loss against Garnett in the American Legion Zone A Tournament Tuesday. 

The Indians were blanked at the plate up until the sixth inning when they scored three runs and two more runs in the seventh. Early defensive struggles, including four errors, couldn’t be overlooked in the loss. 

“We took too long to get going,” Iola head coach Jason Bauer said. “We’ve just got to start piecing things together earlier. We come back all the time but tonight we just didn’t have enough to finish it off.”

Related
July 7, 2023
June 19, 2023
June 16, 2023
June 1, 2023
Most Popular