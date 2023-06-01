Ellis powers Iola A Indians to opening win

The Iola Indians A baseball team got off to a sizzling hot start against the Garnett Post 48 Muddogs as the away team but played at Allen Community College Wednesday.
The action was moved to Iola because of the rain earlier in the day in the Garnett area.
The Indians grabbed an 11-2 victory behind Blake Ellis’s four hits and three RBIs. Kade Nilges earned the win on the mound in relief, throwing 4.2 innings in which he allowed one run on one hit along with two strikeouts.
“We talked early and we wanted the kids to be aggressive at the plate,” Iola head coach Jason Bauer said. “If we see a first-pitch fastball and we like it we want to go for it. He (Ellis) pounded the ball. I asked him if he had that power in high school and he said ‘No, I’m a base hitter.’ He was just aggressive at the plate and had fun.”
Drake Weir sparked the scoring for Iola in the top of the first when he shot a two-run double to left that plated Nick Bauer and Ellis for the early 2-0 lead.
Gavin Jones started on the mound for the Indians and worked two innings while giving up one run on three walks while striking out four.
Ellis scored Iola’s third run in the top of the third when he sprinted home on a passed ball. Nilges then reached on a ground ball error to third base which plated two runs for the 5-0 advantage.
Garnett’s Brayden Wheat finally got a hold of Iola’s pitching in the bottom of the third when he sent an RBI grounder to shortstop which he reached on an error. Wheat’s hit drove home the first run for Garnett and made it a 5-1 ball game.
“He (Nilges) pounded the zone and got early outs,” said Bauer. “They only made weak contact. We should have had three outs on three pitches there. We just made an error, which will happen. If he can do that and let our defense play, we should be good.”
Colten Wittman then singled to right which brought home Wheat to make it 5-2.
The Indians padded their lead in the top of the fourth when Ellis tripled to center field to bring home Cole Mathes and Bauer, for the 7-2 edge. Drake Weir then flew out to shortstop but a runner tagged up and scored for the 8-2 lead.
Bauer sent an RBI single to center to plate Mathes for the 9-2 lead in the top of the sixth. Ellis then drove home his third and final run when he singled to center to score Bauer for the 10-2 lead.
“We’re just trying to get everybody looks, give everybody a shot,” said Bauer. “We’re trying to make sure every kid gets an at bat, trying to give them a heads up before they go into games so they can be prepared.”
Kyler Isbell continued the action in the sixth inning when he singled to right field and brought home Ellis for the 11-2 victory.
Tyler Lord closed the game on the mound for Iola, tossing the final out on a strikeout.
Along with Ellis, D. Weir also drove home two runs while Bauer and Isbell each recorded one RBI. Ellis had a team-high four hits while Bauer, D. Weir, Isbell, Lucas Maier and Easton Weseloh each had one hit.
Ellis scored a team-high four runs while Bauer scored three and Mathes scored twice.
The second game of the doubleheader between Iola and Garnett was postponed in the middle of the first inning due to lights at Allen Community College not working.
