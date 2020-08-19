Menu Search Log in

Pandemic may change Indy legend’s ‘last lap’ plans

Long-time Indy Car racer Tony Kanaan was ready to retire at the end of the season. His plans may change because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

IndyCar driver Tony Kanaan laughs during a practice session earlier this year in Florida. Photo by Dirk Shadd / Tampa Bay Times / TNS

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tony Kanaan wanted to celebrate this season with his longtime, loyal fans.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. Suddenly, races were being postponed or cancelled, schedules were being revised and race organizers could only sell a limited percentage of tickets — if any at all.

Now with Kanaan qualified 23rd for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, the popular Brazilian is plotting a sequel to his “Last Lap” season, one that appears to be taking him to new venues and multiple series.

