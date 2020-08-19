Pandemic may change Indy legend’s ‘last lap’ plans

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tony Kanaan wanted to celebrate this season with his longtime, loyal fans.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed everything. Suddenly, races were being postponed or cancelled, schedules were being revised and race organizers could only sell a limited percentage of tickets — if any at all.
Now with Kanaan qualified 23rd for Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, the popular Brazilian is plotting a sequel to his “Last Lap” season, one that appears to be taking him to new venues and multiple series.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives