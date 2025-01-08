IndyCar’s Castroneves sets sights on Daytona

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With his illustrious racing career expanding, Hélio Castroneves made a bet.

Should the four-time Indianapolis 500 champion win in his Superstar Racing Experience debut, then-SRX director Don Hawk told him he’d start making connections in NASCAR.

Castroneves, one of IndyCar’s most popular drivers, is now officially set to run in his first NASCAR Cup Series race.

The conversations continued after Castroneves won the season-opening SRX event in 2022, and more motorsports officials jumped in and helped get him toward a Cup car. That included Michael Shank, the owner of his IndyCar and IMSA teams.

Castroneves, 49, will pilot the No. 91 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing, the Concord-based team that now fields three full-time Cup cars, when he attempts to qualify for the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16.

“It will be a challenge, no question about that,” Castroneves said Tuesday. “It’s a big oval, it’s a tough oval, there are a lot of fearless competitors — but I have a great group behind me. They’ve done this before. We’ll do everything we can to understand what we need to do.

“The biggest challenge for me is going to be the pits. Because, remember, IndyCar and sports cars, you just press the button and reach 60 mph without a problem.”

Four drivers for Trackhouse, and four different native countries

Bringing drivers like Castroneves to NASCAR is a goal of Trackhouse’s initiative.

Project91, launched three years ago by Trackhouse owner Justin Marks, is an opportunity to put some of the world’s best drivers into a Cup Series car. It took a hiatus last year as Shane van Gisbergen — the New Zealander who will now drive the No. 88 full-time — had been running in part-time races.

Marks had included Castroneves on a list of roughly 12 drivers when he founded Project91. Being a three-time winner of the Rolex 24 on Daytona’s road course and having experience in IROC, Castroneves seemed like a top target for the innovative NASCAR owner.

The Brazil-born driver will be alongside van Gisbergen, Ross Chastain and Mexico native Daniel Suárez with Trackhouse at the upcoming Daytona 500.

“We’re gonna be representing Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico and the USA at the Daytona 500,” Marks said. “That’s what we’re all about. Really cool, unique programs that represent our love and passion for all of motorsports. A big portion of Trackhouse is, obviously, NASCAR, and bringing our love for motorsports around the world to NASCAR.

“It fits really well. I’ve known Hélio for a long time, and he’s a great personality, a dedicated guy, and he just really fit into the group quickly.”

Castroneves is preparing for Daytona like it’s the Indy 500