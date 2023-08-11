Castroneves on the chase for fifth Indy 500 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Helio Castroneves will continue chasing a record-breaking fifth Indianapolis 500 victory with a new perspective — winning one for his team.

Meyer Shank Racing announced Friday that the popular 48-year-old Brazilian will become a minority co-owner with the Ohio-based organization. He also will be the team’s third driver in next year’s 500.

Defending IMSA champion Tom Blomqvist will leave the sports car circuit and replace Castroneves as MSR’s second full-time driver as Castroneves begins his post-racing career as a driver coach.