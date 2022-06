WICHITA — Iola High’s Brett Willis — deprived of competing in the state track meet the past two years — wanted to make his senior year participation worth his while.

Boy, did he, rewriting the IHS record books in the process.

But if you blinked, you may have missed the culmination, a stunning Class 4A 100-meter dash final, in which the first through fifth places were separated by .11 seconds — about the time it takes to blink your eyes.