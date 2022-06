Two of the fastest humans to ever walk the halls of Iola High School met face to face Friday.

Iola’s Brett Willis, who set Iola High’s school record in the 100-meter dash May 28 at the Class 4A state track meet in Wichita, shared stories with Peda Samuel, an IHS legend himself who held the school record since 1984.

Samuel, who lives in South Carolina, was in Iola this week and sought out young Willis to offer his congratulations.