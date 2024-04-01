 | Mon, Apr 01, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Iola athletes shine in opening meet

Iola's JV girls track team opened 2024 with a team title at Labette County. With others on the young squad already making their mark, head coach David Daugharthy is bullish on the team's future.

By

Sports

April 1, 2024 - 2:36 PM

Iola High's Maddox Riley runs in a 110-meter hurdles race Thursday at Labette County. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

ALTAMONT — Iola High’s strong junior varsity performances Thursday at the Labette County Invitational should be a harbinger of big things to come, head coach David Daugharthy said.

“I’m extremely proud of this group of athletes,” he said. “They are always looking to better themselves, which leads to a great team and a competitive environment.”

The Mustang girls JV squad cruised to a team title, buoyed by gold-medal performances from Lynsie Fehr, Ari Ramriez and LeiLani Keanaaina.

Related
March 29, 2024
April 2, 2021
September 22, 2015
April 13, 2015
Most Popular