Iola athletes shine in opening meet

ALTAMONT — Iola High’s strong junior varsity performances Thursday at the Labette County Invitational should be a harbinger of big things to come, head coach David Daugharthy said.

“I’m extremely proud of this group of athletes,” he said. “They are always looking to better themselves, which leads to a great team and a competitive environment.”

The Mustang girls JV squad cruised to a team title, buoyed by gold-medal performances from Lynsie Fehr, Ari Ramriez and LeiLani Keanaaina.