Iola clamps down on defense

It’s perhaps a bit ironic that Iola High’s girls were without the services of sophomore Zoie Hesse Thursday.

Hesse, a dual-sport athlete, was unable to play in Thursday’s makeup contest with Santa Fe Trail because she was in Garnett for a wrestling competition.

Turns out that Santa Fe Trail’s defensive strategy — attack, attack, attack — looked something akin to a wrestling match, anyway.

Undeterred, Iola kept its focus until the Mustangs’ shots started falling in a 44-31 victory.

“We struggled offensively, for sure, in the first half,” Iola head coach Kelsey Johnson said. “It was hard for the girls. They were getting frustrated, getting fouled.”

Turns out Iola responded best by playing some lockdown defense itself — but without the fouls.

Iola led 6-5 after one quarter and 16-11 at the break, despite hitting only two field goals in the first half. Iola High’s Harper Desmarteau (13) controls the ball against Santa Fe Trail Thursday. Photo by Richard Luken

Senior Harper Desmarteau took over after the break. Limited to two free throws before halftime, Desmarteau erupted for 15 points in the third and fourth quarters, including a pair of 3-pointers and 5 of 6 charities.

“Harper was trying not to pass it when they fouled, because she wanted to shoot those free throws, and I don’t blame her,” Johnson said. “She’s been shooting very well.”

Iola hit 22 of 30 free throws, compared to Santa Fe Trail’s 2 of 4.

“Our defense was huge,” Johnson said. “That’s what won us the game. We were being aggressive, even though we weren’t scoring. Reese (Curry), Alana (Mader) and Kaysin (Crusinbery) all battled through and stayed tough. That’s what we want.”

Elza Clift aided Iola’s cause with nine points.

Addalyn Sleichter paced Santa Fe Trail with nine.

IOLA won a two-quarter junior varsity contest, 26-16. Brooklyn Holloway scored 11, Dally Curry notched eight and Bethany Miller scored seven.

Iola traveled to Burlington Friday and will get a quick rematch with Santa Fe Trail on Tuesday.

Santa Fe Trail (5-6-6-13—31)