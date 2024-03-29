Iola finds rough going at Burlington

BURLINGTON — Iola High’s softball team had a tough day in the field Thursday.

The Mustangs struggled with the glove, which paved the way for host Burlington to score seven unearned runs in a 7-1 setback.

And while Iola’s offense found its groove in the nightcap, Burlington was able to take advantage of 10 walks (and five more unearned runs) in a 12-5 Iola defeat.

The losses drop Iola to 2-3 on the year. The Mustangs were at Chanute Friday, but that game was not complete by press time.