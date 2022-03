BURLINGTON — Iola High didn’t let the sting of disappointment in a walk-off loss linger.

The Mustang softball team rebounded from a tough, 5-4 loss to host Burlington — the winning run scored on a steal of home — to rally for a 6-4 win in Tuesday’s nightcap.

“I’m just really proud of the resilience, coming back after a disappointing loss,” head coach Chris Weide said. “Any time you get a win against Burlington, it’s a good win.”