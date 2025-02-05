Iola girls fend off Santa Fe Trail

CARBONDALE — The best part about ugly wins is that they count just as much in the standings as do the pretty ones, as Iola High head coach Kelsey Jonnson can attest.

The Mustangs scuffled their way past a physical opponent in Santa Fe Trail Tuesday.

Iola overcame a slow start with some tough defensive play, staying close long enough for Iola’s shooters to make the difference down the stretch.

Sophomore Brooklyn Holloway connected with a 3-pointer late in the third quarter to give the Mustangs the lead for good in 40-37 victory.

Santa Fe Trail missed on a chance to tie when Camee Whitaker’s desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.

“We didn’t play great, but a win’s a win,” Johnson said. “We responded a lot better in the second half.”

Iola trailed 8-4 after one quarter before the Mustangs’ Reese Curry asserted herself in the second period.

Curry converted a 3-point play, and then scored twice more midway through the second period to give Iola a 13-12 lead.

The margin swelled to five at the start of the third quarter before Santa Fe Trail rattled off eight straight points to take a 24-21 lead.

The teams were knotted at 26-26 when Holloway connected from deep to give Iola a 29-26 lead.

Curry’s bucket to start the fourth quarter capped a 9-2 Iola run, giving the Mustangs their biggest lead of the game at 35-28.

Back came the Chargers. Reese Black triggered an 8-3 run, with her bucket at the 22-second mark closing Iola’s lead to 38-37.

Iola’s Harper Desmarteau and Kyndal Byroft sandwiched free throws around a Reese Black miss for SFT to push Iola ahead 40-37. Whitaker got a good look at the rim on her desperation heave, but it was not enough.

Unofficially, Curry led Iola with 13. Holloway, Desmarteau and Kaysin Crusinbery added six each.

“The girls have really been great this season in late game situations at the free throw line,” Johnson said. “I don’t know if they realize how important those shots are, so I try not to dwell on it.”

Johnson also carried high praise for Holloway, who on top of hitting the big 3-pointer, also played lock-down defense against Santa Fe Trail’s guards.