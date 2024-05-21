Iola golfers hit links at state

EMPORIA — Iola High’s Brennen Coffield stood in a tie for ninth place Monday after the first round of the Class 3A State Golf Tournament.

Coffield, a sophomore, was hovering around the top five for most of the day, until a double-bogey on the 18th and final hole bumped his final score to 76, or five over par. Prior to that, he was tied for fourth.

Coffield is the only Mustang to make the cut for Tuesday’s final round at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course.

Iola’s Xander Sellman was next for the Mustangs, he carded a plus-11 82 to stand in 35th.

Baron Folk and Christopher Holloway both shot a 96, while Ethan Harris shot a 106 and Parker Andres a 122.

Coffield stands 11 strokes behind even leader Lunden Esterline of Colby, the sole golfer to shoot under par at -4 with a 67.

Tuesday’s final round was not complete by press deadline.