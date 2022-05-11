 | Wed, May 11, 2022
Iola JV teams in action

Iola's junior varsity baseball team swept Santa Fe Trail Monday, while the JV Mustang softball team went 1-1 at Wellsville.

Sports

May 11, 2022 - 2:55 PM

Iola High's Natalee Lower slides safely into base during a junior varsity game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Iola High’s junior varsity baseball team defeated Santa Fe Trail Monday, 8-0 and 11-2, at Iola’s Riverside Park.

Iola’s JV softball squad was at Wellsville, where the Mustangs won a back-and-forth 5-4 decision in the opener and falling, 16-1, in the finale.

Grady Dougherty delivers a pitch Monday for Iola High’s junior varsity baseball team.Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Katelyn Erbert led Iola’s offense in the first softball game with two singles and a double. Elza Clift singled twice. Natalee Lower, Reese Curry and Olivia Tremain added singles. Clift handled the pitching duties, striking out 10 over six innings, allowing three hits.

