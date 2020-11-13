Iola kicks off basketball season with late-night fun

The first day of basketball practice promises to be a memorable one for Iola High’s boys and girls squads.
The squads will partake in “Midnight Madness With The Mustangs,” at the stroke of midnight Sunday evening.
Doors will open at 11 p.m., with activities starting at 11:30.
