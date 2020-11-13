Menu Search Log in

Iola kicks off basketball season with late-night fun

The first day of basketball practice promises to be a memorable one for Iola High’s boys and girls squads.

November 13, 2020 - 2:04 PM

The squads will partake in “Midnight Madness With The Mustangs,” at the stroke of midnight Sunday evening.

Doors will open at 11 p.m., with activities starting at 11:30.

