Iola Middle School wins on buzzer-beater

LA CYGNE — March Madness came early for Iola Middle School.

The Mustang seventh-graders were at Prairie View Monday, and despite leading most of the night, Iola found itself on the short end of a 37-36 score with 10 seconds left.

After a missed Buffalo free throw, Iola’s Cade Curry passed off to teammate Milo Franklin, who streaked down the court for a left-handed layup.

The layup, with about 3 seconds showing on the clock, cemented a 38-37 Iola victory.

Iola’s seventh-grade B team also emerged victorious in its contest, winning 15-11.

THE IOLA eighth-graders had a tougher go of it.

Iola’s eighth-grade A team saw a tight one slip alway late as Prairie View brought home a 50-25 victory.

In B team play, Prairie View emerged with a 26-13 victory. Iola Middle School’s Cameron Findley (1) looks to pass the ball in a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

FRANKLIN’S 14 points paced Iola’s seventh-grade A team. Maxen Mueller was next with seven points, while Cade Curry and Ty Thomas each scored six points.

Austin Campbell and Kaiden Jones added two points each. Corbin Coffield added a free throw.

Treyvion Rhoads scored all 10 of his points in the third quarter to lead the IMS seventh-grade B team. Lee Wanker and Michael Hancock added two points each. Coffield added a point.

BRODEN Emerson scored 10 of Iola’s 25 in the eighth-grade A team matchup. Henry Kramer added seven and Konner Morrison scored six. Braylon Keithly chipped in with two.

Morrison provided the entire scoring output for Iola’s eighth-grade B team, scoring all 13 of the Mustangs’ points.

IOLA hosts Santa Fe Trail Thursday.