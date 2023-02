PRAIRIE VIEW — The Iola Middle boys basketball teams matched up at Prairie View on Monday.

The Mustangs 8A team won 28-21 while Iola’s 7A team took a 40-10 whopping victory over the Buffalos. Iola’s JV team rounded out the sweep, 26-21.

Iola’s eighth-graders were led offensively by Austin Crooks and Jase Herrmann while Kale Pratt led in rebounds and assists. Stats weren’t available for the eighth grade A team at the time of publication.