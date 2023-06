CHANUTE — The Iola Seahorses competed against the Chanute Sharks in Chanute Wednesday evening.

Iola had some top finishes including Griffin Westervelt taking first place in the boys 15-18 50-yard freestyle, Moira Springer taking second in the girls 9-10 25-yard back crawl as well as Liam Illmaleota placing second in the boys 9-10 25-yard back crawl.

Mixed 9-10 100-yard medley relay — 4. Iola: Cooper Cook, Jyler Granere, Brigham Smith and Raina Borjas, 2:31.78.