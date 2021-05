WICHITA — A brisk, cool day greeted Iola High’s athletes at the Class 4A State Track Meet, held at Wichita State University’s iconic Cessna Stadium Friday.

Iola’s Jack Adams finished his high school track and field career by placing 15th in the boys 1600-meter run, finishing in 4:58.8.

Iola sophomore Jesse Taylor, silver medalist at the regional meet May 21 in Paola, in the boys’ 3200-meter run, placed 12th Friday, finishing in 10:27.8.