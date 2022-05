Several area high school athletes punched their tickets Friday to the upcoming state track.

Iola day at the Class 4A Regional Meet was highlighted by performances from Eli Adams, Brett Willis, Jesse Taylor, Karingten Hall and Sage Barney.

Adams prevailed in a thrilling four-way race to the front of the 800-meter run, outsprinting his nearest competitors to win a regional title in 2 minutes, 4.96 seconds.