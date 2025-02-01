Iola teams fall at Burlington

BURLINGTON — Iola High’s girls were within one point of catching Burlington with 2 1/2 minutes left Friday, but the host Wildcats slammed the door from there.
Burlington ended the game on a 6-0 run to secure a 56-49 Pioneer League victory.
Iola’s boys struggled in their contest, falling behind early and never recovering in a 68-33 loss.
In other action involving local teams, Humboldt High’s boys thumped visiting Erie, 54-27, while the girls cruised to a 62-27 victory.
Farther north on US 169, Crest High’s Lancers picked up a key Three Rivers League win, 48-44, over Uniontown.
Marmaton Valley came up just short in a 65-54 loss to Oswego.
Yates Center also won, 50-40, over Chetopa.