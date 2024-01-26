 | Fri, Jan 26, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Iola girls find winning formula

Iola High's basketball teams garnered a home split with Burlington Friday. The Mustang girls prevailed 40-33, while Iola's boys led in the third quarter but came up short in a 5

Sports

January 26, 2024 - 11:18 PM

Iola High's Harper Desmarteau drives to he hoop against Burlington Friday. Photo by Richard Luken

Overcoming adversity was the theme of the night for Iola High’s girls, and it paid off with a victory.

Already without the services of starting senior Keira Fawson, who aggravated a nose injury in  a practice session this week, the Mustangs also had to deal with foul trouble and some rotten luck at the free throw line against Burlington.

Undaunted, Iola turned to its defense, holding Burlington scoreless over the last 2:48, after the Wildcats had closed to within a single point, 34-33.

Related
January 27, 2023
December 30, 2022
December 14, 2022
January 20, 2010
Most Popular