Iola girls find winning formula

Overcoming adversity was the theme of the night for Iola High’s girls, and it paid off with a victory.

Already without the services of starting senior Keira Fawson, who aggravated a nose injury in a practice session this week, the Mustangs also had to deal with foul trouble and some rotten luck at the free throw line against Burlington.

Undaunted, Iola turned to its defense, holding Burlington scoreless over the last 2:48, after the Wildcats had closed to within a single point, 34-33.