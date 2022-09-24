 | Sat, Sep 24, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Iola uses dominant second half to prevail over Anderson County

Iola used a dominant second half in which it outscored Anderson County 21-0 to roll to their second victory of the season on Friday night in Garnett.

By

Sports

September 23, 2022 - 11:47 PM

Mustang Gage Skahan (3) runs with the ball near an Anderson County defender on Friday. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

GARNETT — The Iola High School football team steamrolled Anderson County in the second half of Friday night’s game to take a 28-14 victory. 

The Mustangs (2-2) trailed early in this one but made up for it late, outscoring the Bulldogs 21-0 in the second half. 

“We didn’t really change much at halftime, it was really the same game plan we had. We just got into the flow of the game,” said Iola head coach David Daugharthy. “I think this was one of the best finishing games we’ve had since I’ve been head coach.”

Related
October 4, 2021
September 28, 2019
September 21, 2018
February 10, 2017
Most Popular