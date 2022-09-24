Iola uses dominant second half to prevail over Anderson County

GARNETT — The Iola High School football team steamrolled Anderson County in the second half of Friday night’s game to take a 28-14 victory.

The Mustangs (2-2) trailed early in this one but made up for it late, outscoring the Bulldogs 21-0 in the second half.

“We didn’t really change much at halftime, it was really the same game plan we had. We just got into the flow of the game,” said Iola head coach David Daugharthy. “I think this was one of the best finishing games we’ve had since I’ve been head coach.”