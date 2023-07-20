Iola volleyball squad tops at Burlington tourney

BURLINGTON — Members of the Iola High volleyball team won the Burlington summer tournament on Thursday, July 13.

Competing were Jackie Fager, Brooklyn Holloway, Kaysin Crusinbery, Sheridan Byrd, Alana Mader, Dally Curry and Zoie Hesse.

“The returners have continued to work hard in the offseason and get better,” Iola head coach Amanda Holman said. “They did a great job working with the younger players and encouraging them. Kaysin Crusinbery did a great job of stepping up into that leadership role and communicating.”