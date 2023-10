Kaysin Crusinbery’s athletic ability on the volleyball court propelled her to be voted last month’s female Athlete of the Month.

The Mustang has been instrumental to the team’s 20 wins on the season thus far.

A junior, Crusinbery notched her 1,000th career assist at the Burlington tournament on Sept. 23. For just this season, Crusinbery has accumulated 576 assists as the team’s main setter. No other Mustang has compiled more than 100 assists.