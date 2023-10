BURLINGTON — The Iola High volleyball team ended an impressive season on a winning note, defeating both Santa Fe Trail and Anderson County in Burlington Tuesday.

The Mustangs’ (22-12) victories capped a final stretch of games where Iola won eight of their final 11 matches, including a couple of four-game win streaks.

For head coach Amanda Holman, it’s her winningest season at the school. In fact, the last time Iola won this many games was 2014, almost a decade ago.