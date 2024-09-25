Mustangs split at Osawatomie

OSAWATOMIE — Iola High didn’t let the sting of a disappointing three-set loss linger for long Tuesday.

The Mustangs had rallied to force a third-set tiebreaker against Santa Fe Trail, but committed five straight service errors in that final set.

“You just can’t do that against a good team,” Iola coach Amanda Holman said after Iola fell, 25-20, 20-25 and 25-14.

Undaunted, Iola took control at the net against host Osawatomie in Tuesday’s other match, securing a 25-20 and 25-21 win.

Iola, 7-6, will hit the court Saturday at the Burlington Invitational, which could make for some hotly contested matches, Holman said.

“It should be very evenly matched,” she said. “There are four teams in there who could win it.”

Iola might be one of those four, she said, “if we take care of the little things.”

There were several standouts for the Mustangs on Tuesday.

Reese Curry pounded home 26 kills over the two matches, including 18 against Santa Fe Trail.

Alana Mader followed with a combined 20 kills and 12 blocks. Kaysin Crusinbery accounted for 48 assists and a pair of blocks, Dally Curry had 11 kills, two aces and even digs. Lily Lohman had three kills and a pair of blocks. Elza Clift had 23 digs and two assists. Mariah Jelinek had 14 digs and three kills.