Iola’s Coffield punches ticket to state; team finishes 5th

COFFEYVILLE — Iola golfer Brennen Coffield qualified for state at the 4A Regional golf tournament in Coffeyville Monday.
Coffield led the Iola High Mustangs by finishing in sixth place after shooting an 83.
“Brennen had a plan today to survive the front nine and attack the back,” said Iola head coach Jeremy Sellman. “Looking at him today he executed his plan with great success. He had a few bumps along the way but rebounded very well. He played his game and stayed the course with the plan. It’s a pleasure to watch him play and an honor to get to coach such a talented young man.”
Xander Sellman missed a state appearance by one stroke.
“This one stung a little for him,” said Coach Sellman. “He was battling his putting the last few tournaments and it cost him today. He hit a stretch of holes that cost him his opportunity to return to state. He was in good positions off the tee and hit good approaches but just really couldn’t get a putt to fall.”
“Xander had an up and down season but his leadership as a captain helped his team with confidence and knowledge of the courses, helping them improve each week,” Coach Sellman added.
Baron Folk followed Sellman and shot a 100.
“As a freshman in his first regional tournament and not playing a tournament for a week I am extremely pleased with his game,” Sellman said. “Baron came a long way this season in both ability and confidence and his future is really looking good in the game of golf. I look forward to the future with him on the team. He is only going to get better.”
Chris Holloway recorded a 108.
“Chris was battling some demons today on the course and in his own game,” Sellman said. “The wet conditions affected Chris more than anyone else today and his start reflected that. Chris has been a great player and today didn’t reflect his ability on the course.”
Ethan Harris finished his performance by carding a 117.
“I really enjoy having Ethan on our team. He’s a positive influence with a great attitude and never quit mentally,” said Sellman. “He’s only played for two years and is having really good success and making great improvements every day. As a coach, I’m really excited seeing him go out there and compete in our tough regional.”
Parker Andres, a freshman, rounded out the team.
“He’s a worker and really puts his head down and pushes himself,” Sellman said. “For Parker, today was about experience and getting a taste of what is in the future. Being able to go to regionals is not given but earned and he has definitely earned it this season. He’s been a great teammate and the team is better having him there supporting them.”
Coffield will compete at the 4A State Championship at Winfield’s Quail Ridge Golf Course on May 22 and 23.
