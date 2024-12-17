Iola’s Curry signs with McPherson

Reese Curry helped turn around Iola High’s volleyball program over the past four years.

Next, she hopes to sustain a highly successful McPherson College squad.

Curry signed a letter of intent Monday to play volleyball for the Bullpups starting next season.

The decision was a difficult one, Curry admitted.

“I wasn’t sure if I wanted to go the juco route, but McPherson offered me a pretty good scholarship,” she explained. “I figured it’d be good to take it.”

Curry goes to a program fresh off a 30-win season, with the Bullpups advancing to the NAIA National Tournament. McPherson ended the season ranked 16th in the country.

“I wanted to go to a place that could help me be successful, so that I could help it be successful,” Curry said.

That was precisely what she did at Iola High, as a two-time All-Pioneer League performer.

Curry, who played on the varsity squad since her freshman season, helped lead Iola to 43 wins over the past two seasons.

She averaged more than 4 kills per set, 360 for the year, as a senior. She also had 22 service aces, 15 blocks and 265 digs.

As a junior, Curry led the Mustangs with 279 kills, averaging 3.4 kills per set, with 338 digs, 40 blocks, and 47 service aces.

The multi-sport standout grew up figuring that if her athletic career extended beyond high school, it would likely be on the softball diamond.

“I loved softball growing up, but as I got more involved with volleyball the last few years, the more I loved it,” she said. “It’s a fast-paced game. You’re always in it. It’s just fun.” Iola High’s Reese Curry pounds home a kill during a match this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

IOLA head coach Amanda Holman noted that Curry’s success on the volleyball court could be traced to the work she put in during the offseason.

Curry and Holman both cited her time on traveling volleyball squads.